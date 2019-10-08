Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Visitors tour an exhibitor booth with a 5G on display at the Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, 2019. Photo: AP
Big Tech

5G pre-registrations close to 10 million in China as the country aims to be a leader in new network technology

  • All three major Chinese carriers have offered incentives to encourage consumers to sign up for 5G services early
Topic |   5G
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 3:33pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Visitors tour an exhibitor booth with a 5G on display at the Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.