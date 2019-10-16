Robin Li Yanhong is the co-founder, chairman and chief executive of China’s internet search giant Baidu. Photo: Weibo
Baidu urges staff to be frugal, criticises first-class travel, five-star hotel stays and excessive tissue use
- Baidu has seen a slide in its market value since the start of this year
- The Beijing-based search engine operator is refashioning itself as an AI company
Topic | Baidu
Robin Li Yanhong is the co-founder, chairman and chief executive of China’s internet search giant Baidu. Photo: Weibo