A fleet of new electric-powered taxis are charged at a public charging station in the hi-tech hub of Shenzhen, in southern China's Guangdong province, on January 7. Photo: AP
Big Tech

China beats US 8-1 when it comes to charging electric vehicles

  • The vast national EV charger roll-out in China means some provinces have more chargers than European nations
  • Globally, there could be as many as 20 million public charging points installed by 2030
Topic |   Electric cars
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:54pm, 16 Oct, 2019

A Tesla model 3 on display at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on August 30, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Big Tech

Tesla’s US$2 billion China factory said to start production this month amid uncertainty over output targets

  • Sales of new energy vehicles in China contracted for a second month in a row in August, and are likely to grow at a slower pace this year
Topic |   Electric cars
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:54pm, 2 Oct, 2019

