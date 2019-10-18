Local governments in China’s underdeveloped provinces aim to cultivate the growth of data labelling enterprises, which would help foster stable employment and ease poverty. Photo: Shutterstock
Data labelling jobs are coming to China’s underdeveloped regions, but are they sustainable?
- Guizhou, one of the poorest provinces in China, is morphing into a big data hub for major hi-tech companies
Topic | China technology
Local governments in China’s underdeveloped provinces aim to cultivate the growth of data labelling enterprises, which would help foster stable employment and ease poverty. Photo: Shutterstock