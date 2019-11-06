Channels

The US has fired its first salvo at China's AI tech champions by adding them to its trade blacklist on human rights grounds. Source: SCMP
Big Tech

How AI and human rights have been dragged into the US-China tech war, threatening wider split

  • This is the first instalment in a four-part series examining the brewing US-China war over the development and deployment of artificial intelligence technology
  • Part 1 looks at the likely impact of the US’ move to add some of China’s emerging AI champions to its trade blacklist, ostensibly on human rights grounds
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
SCMP

Meng Jing  

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 11:58pm, 6 Nov, 2019

A big screen at Megvii Technology’s offices in Beijing shows the company’s facial recognition system used on a smartphone. Photo: Simon Song
Start-ups

China AI start-up Megvii considers delaying IPO on US trade blacklist concerns

  • Megvii is trying to get off Washington’s Entity List amid plans to go public in Hong Kong this month
Topic |   US-China tech war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:34am, 6 Nov, 2019

