The US has fired its first salvo at China's AI tech champions by adding them to its trade blacklist on human rights grounds. Source: SCMP
How AI and human rights have been dragged into the US-China tech war, threatening wider split
- This is the first instalment in a four-part series examining the brewing US-China war over the development and deployment of artificial intelligence technology
- Part 1 looks at the likely impact of the US’ move to add some of China’s emerging AI champions to its trade blacklist, ostensibly on human rights grounds
Topic | Artificial intelligence
The US has fired its first salvo at China's AI tech champions by adding them to its trade blacklist on human rights grounds. Source: SCMP
A big screen at Megvii Technology’s offices in Beijing shows the company’s facial recognition system used on a smartphone. Photo: Simon Song
China AI start-up Megvii considers delaying IPO on US trade blacklist concerns
- Megvii is trying to get off Washington’s Entity List amid plans to go public in Hong Kong this month
Topic | US-China tech war
A big screen at Megvii Technology’s offices in Beijing shows the company’s facial recognition system used on a smartphone. Photo: Simon Song