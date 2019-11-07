The EP9, a premium electric supercar made by Nio, is displayed at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing on April 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tesla challenger Nio, Intel’s Mobileye to bring autonomous vehicles to China, other major markets
- The two companies are developing a self-driving system targeted for initial release in China from 2022
- The system will be integrated in Nio’s electric cars and Mobileye’s own driverless ride-hailing services
Topic | Autonomous driving
The EP9, a premium electric supercar made by Nio, is displayed at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing on April 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters