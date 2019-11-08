An employee walks past an ASML logo, a Dutch company which is currently the largest supplier in the world of semiconductor manufacturing machines via photolithography systems in Veldhoven on April 17, 2018. Photo: AFP
Dutch chip maker ASML denies reports delayed China order is due to US pressure, says it needs export licence
- China’s biggest computer chip maker SMIC placed an order with ASML in April last year for cutting-edge EUVs but the shipment is still pending
Topic | China technology
An employee walks past an ASML logo, a Dutch company which is currently the largest supplier in the world of semiconductor manufacturing machines via photolithography systems in Veldhoven on April 17, 2018. Photo: AFP