Taiwan’s government is pinning the island’s economic future on developing industries such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy and defence, while encouraging more local companies with facilities in mainland China to invest in their home market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan bid to lure firms from mainland China paying off as trade tensions with US persist
- Taiwanese companies have pledged to invest almost US$39 billion in the island since the start of this year
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan’s government is pinning the island’s economic future on developing industries such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy and defence, while encouraging more local companies with facilities in mainland China to invest in their home market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taipei’s elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing extends sweeteners for Taiwanese weeks before Taipei election
- Latest measures grant island’s people and enterprises more equal treatment with their mainland counterparts
- Package in March last year was dismissed by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council as an attempt to buy political support
Topic | Taiwan
Taipei’s elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE