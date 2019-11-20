Channels

Staff of e-commerce services provider Pinduoduo are seen at their desks at the company’s headquarters in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

E-commerce firm Pinduoduo posts bigger quarterly loss as operating costs surge

  • The Shanghai-based company saw operating expenses more than double to US$1.2 billion in the third quarter
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:33pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Colin Huang, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo, speaks during the company's stock trading debut at the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York, during an event in Shanghai, China July 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters
E-Commerce

Pinduoduo founder Huang says e-commerce player has surpassed JD.com on GMV two years ahead of plan

  • Huang reportedly made the remarks earlier this month, without disclosing actual numbers
KrASIA

KrASIA  

Updated: 11:14am, 22 Oct, 2019

