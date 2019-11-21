Channels

Ring video doorbell owned by Amazon. manufactures home smart security products allowing homeowners to monitor remotely via smart cell phone app.
Big Tech

Amazon-owned Ring says police can keep and share surveillance videos without providing evidence of crime

  • More than 600 police forces across the US have partnerships with the camera giant
  • Critics say the systems could empower more widespread police surveillance
Topic |   Amazon
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 8:46am, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
A video surveillance camera made by China's Hikvision is mounted on top of a street near a advertisement poster in Beijing, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Photo: AP
Tech

China’s surveillance industry plays down US blacklist at annual expo designed to showcase its technology

  • Half of all AI applications are based on motion imagery and the development of video sensing and ultra-fast 5G communications will drive AI adoption, says Huawei
  • Expo attracted buyers from over 150 countries and regions despite the cloud over the business from the imposition of sanctions that prevent the purchase of US tech
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 9:23pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A video surveillance camera made by China's Hikvision is mounted on top of a street near a advertisement poster in Beijing, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
