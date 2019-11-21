Ring video doorbell owned by Amazon. manufactures home smart security products allowing homeowners to monitor remotely via smart cell phone app.
Amazon-owned Ring says police can keep and share surveillance videos without providing evidence of crime
- More than 600 police forces across the US have partnerships with the camera giant
- Critics say the systems could empower more widespread police surveillance
Topic | Amazon
Ring video doorbell owned by Amazon. manufactures home smart security products allowing homeowners to monitor remotely via smart cell phone app.
A video surveillance camera made by China's Hikvision is mounted on top of a street near a advertisement poster in Beijing, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Photo: AP
China’s surveillance industry plays down US blacklist at annual expo designed to showcase its technology
- Half of all AI applications are based on motion imagery and the development of video sensing and ultra-fast 5G communications will drive AI adoption, says Huawei
- Expo attracted buyers from over 150 countries and regions despite the cloud over the business from the imposition of sanctions that prevent the purchase of US tech
Topic | Artificial intelligence
A video surveillance camera made by China's Hikvision is mounted on top of a street near a advertisement poster in Beijing, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Photo: AP