Tesla chief executive Elon Musk stands in front of the shattered windows of the newly unveiled Cybertruck, an electric battery-powered pickup truck, at the Tesla Design Centre in Hawthorne, California on November 21. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils ‘Cybertruck’ in demo marred by shattered glass
- The electric-powered pickup truck starts at US$39,900 and will come in three variants
- Cybertruck can be ordered with a deposit of US$100, though production is in late 2021
Tesla
Construction in progress at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai. The US carmaker is set to start production of cars in a matter of weeks. Photo: Reuters
Gigafactory is just weeks away from starting its mass production of Made-in-Shanghai Tesla electric cars
- Elon Musk has predicted that Tesla will make at least 1,000 cars a week in Shanghai by the end of the year
- The starting price of the locally made Model 3 car is about US$50,000
