Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk stands in front of the shattered windows of the newly unveiled Cybertruck, an electric battery-powered pickup truck, at the Tesla Design Centre in Hawthorne, California on November 21. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Big Tech

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils ‘Cybertruck’ in demo marred by shattered glass

  • The electric-powered pickup truck starts at US$39,900 and will come in three variants
  • Cybertruck can be ordered with a deposit of US$100, though production is in late 2021
Topic |   Tesla
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:11pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk stands in front of the shattered windows of the newly unveiled Cybertruck, an electric battery-powered pickup truck, at the Tesla Design Centre in Hawthorne, California on November 21. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Construction in progress at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai. The US carmaker is set to start production of cars in a matter of weeks. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Gigafactory is just weeks away from starting its mass production of Made-in-Shanghai Tesla electric cars

  • Elon Musk has predicted that Tesla will make at least 1,000 cars a week in Shanghai by the end of the year
  • The starting price of the locally made Model 3 car is about US$50,000
Topic |   Tesla
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:07am, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Construction in progress at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai. The US carmaker is set to start production of cars in a matter of weeks. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.