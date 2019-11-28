Channels

Daniel Zhang Yong, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Alibaba attends the Alibaba debut ceremony at Exchange Square in Central, November 19, Photo: SCMP
Alibaba's digital infrastructure to help partners transform their businesses, says CEO Daniel Zhang

  The e-commerce giant is enabling more companies to become digital, data-driven enterprises
Gareth Nicholson

Gareth Nicholson  

Updated: 11:14am, 28 Nov, 2019

Daniel Zhang Yong, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Alibaba attends the Alibaba debut ceremony at Exchange Square in Central, November 19, Photo: SCMP
Daniel Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Winson Wong
With foothold in Hong Kong's stock market, Alibaba sets itself lifespan goal of 102 years

  Alibaba is committed to making Hong Kong the hub for its strategy after hot reception to IPO, chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang says
  Group emphasises self-developed technology to support its ambitious growth targets over the next two decades
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 10:54am, 28 Nov, 2019

Daniel Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Winson Wong
