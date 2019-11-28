Daniel Zhang Yong, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Alibaba attends the Alibaba debut ceremony at Exchange Square in Central, November 19, Photo: SCMP
Alibaba’s digital infrastructure to help partners transform their businesses, says CEO Daniel Zhang
- The e-commerce giant is enabling more companies to become digital, data-driven enterprises
With foothold in Hong Kong’s stock market, Alibaba sets itself lifespan goal of 102 years
- Alibaba is committed to making Hong Kong the hub for its strategy after hot reception to IPO, chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang says
- Group emphasises self-developed technology to support its ambitious growth targets over the next two decades
