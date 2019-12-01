Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained in Canada last year at the behest of American authorities, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on September 24. Photo: AP
A year since the arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou, US-China relations remain frayed and strained
- US sanctions on Huawei are not expected to ease off amid the slow progress in hammering out an interim trade deal with China
- The arrest proved to be the flashpoint that generated wide international attention to the US-China tech war
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers are fighting an application to allow video broadcasting of her extradition battle in a Canadian court, saying it could draw the attention of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou fears cameras in Canadian court would trigger threats from Donald Trump
- A consortium that includes the Post wants Meng’s extradition hearing to be broadcast, uniting her lawyers and those of Canada’s attorney general in opposition
- Meng’s lawyers have also detailed their claim that she should not be extradited to US, because her alleged actions fail test of ‘double criminality’ in Canada
