Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

If the shelved plan had gone through, Huawei would have been among the largest companies ever added to the Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals list. Photo: AP
Policy

White House considered kicking Huawei out of US banking system, sources say

  • The Trump administration considered banning China’s Huawei from the US financial system earlier this year, according to people familiar with the matter
  • One source says the shelved plan could be revived depending on how things go with Huawei
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:15am, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

If the shelved plan had gone through, Huawei would have been among the largest companies ever added to the Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals list. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Huawei logo is seen on a mobile phone screen at a store in Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US weighing further restrictions on Huawei suppliers

  • Earlier blacklisting by Commerce Department failed to cut off flow of products to Chinese telecoms giant, as key foreign supply chains remain out of US reach
  • Proposed rule changes would allow regulation of sales of non-sensitive items made abroad with US-origin technology, software or components to Huawei
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:31pm, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Huawei logo is seen on a mobile phone screen at a store in Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.