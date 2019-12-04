If the shelved plan had gone through, Huawei would have been among the largest companies ever added to the Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals list. Photo: AP
White House considered kicking Huawei out of US banking system, sources say
- The Trump administration considered banning China’s Huawei from the US financial system earlier this year, according to people familiar with the matter
- One source says the shelved plan could be revived depending on how things go with Huawei
A Huawei logo is seen on a mobile phone screen at a store in Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
US weighing further restrictions on Huawei suppliers
- Earlier blacklisting by Commerce Department failed to cut off flow of products to Chinese telecoms giant, as key foreign supply chains remain out of US reach
- Proposed rule changes would allow regulation of sales of non-sensitive items made abroad with US-origin technology, software or components to Huawei
