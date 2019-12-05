Sundar Pichai joined Google in 2004 and started amassing responsibility for some of Google’s most popular products, including Gmail, the Chrome browser and Android. Photo: AP
Alphabet’s new CEO Sundar Pichai finally has a title fitting his role
- Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin handed total executive control at Alphabet Inc to Sundar Pichai on Tuesday
- Pichai, who was already Google CEO has essentially been running Alphabet Inc for several years already but now he is the “only sheriff in town”
People pass by an entrance to Google offices in New York, US, June 4, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
- Page, Brin and Pichai have all shared an emphasis on developing artificial intelligence software to make web searching and other tasks faster.
