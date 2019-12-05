Channels

Sundar Pichai joined Google in 2004 and started amassing responsibility for some of Google’s most popular products, including Gmail, the Chrome browser and Android. Photo: AP
Big Tech

Alphabet’s new CEO Sundar Pichai finally has a title fitting his role

  • Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin handed total executive control at Alphabet Inc to Sundar Pichai on Tuesday
  • Pichai, who was already Google CEO has essentially been running Alphabet Inc for several years already but now he is the “only sheriff in town”
Topic |   Google
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:34am, 5 Dec, 2019


People pass by an entrance to Google offices in New York, US, June 4, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet

  • Page, Brin and Pichai have all shared an emphasis on developing artificial intelligence software to make web searching and other tasks faster.
Topic |   Google
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:08am, 4 Dec, 2019

People pass by an entrance to Google offices in New York, US, June 4, 2019. Photo: Reuters
