NIO’s showroom in Beijing. The New York-listed carmaker is battling an unprecedented slump in Chinese auto sales, as the country’s economy cools. Photo: Handout
Tesla challenger NIO launches another electric SUV in China
- The unprofitable Chinese carmaker’s new coupe sport utility vehicle will compete against Mercedes-Benz and Tesla
Sales in China’s new energy vehicles (NEVs) market jumped 62 per cent last year, versus a 2.8 per cent drop in all car sales. Photo: AFP
China’s new energy vehicle sales hoped to be 25 per cent of all car sales in 2025, draft ministry plan shows
- China sold 28.1 million cars in 2018, including 1.3 million new energy vehicles (NEVs)
- Sales of NEVs had been a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster car market, but a steep cut in subsidies this year has dented sales in recent months
