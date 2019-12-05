Channels

NIO’s showroom in Beijing. The New York-listed carmaker is battling an unprecedented slump in Chinese auto sales, as the country’s economy cools. Photo: Handout
Big Tech

Tesla challenger NIO launches another electric SUV in China

  • The unprofitable Chinese carmaker’s new coupe sport utility vehicle will compete against Mercedes-Benz and Tesla
Topic |   Electric cars
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:27pm, 5 Dec, 2019

NIO's showroom in Beijing. The New York-listed carmaker is battling an unprecedented slump in Chinese auto sales, as the country's economy cools. Photo: Handout
Sales in China’s new energy vehicles (NEVs) market jumped 62 per cent last year, versus a 2.8 per cent drop in all car sales. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China’s new energy vehicle sales hoped to be 25 per cent of all car sales in 2025, draft ministry plan shows

  • China sold 28.1 million cars in 2018, including 1.3 million new energy vehicles (NEVs)
  • Sales of NEVs had been a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster car market, but a steep cut in subsidies this year has dented sales in recent months
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:36pm, 3 Dec, 2019

Sales in China’s new energy vehicles (NEVs) market jumped 62 per cent last year, versus a 2.8 per cent drop in all car sales. Photo: AFP
