A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is seen ahead of the Guangzhou auto show in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, on November 21. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s made-in-China cars to qualify for subsidies
- The company’s Model 3 sedan will be priced from about US$50,000 in China
- Buyers will get a subsidy of as much as about US$3,550 from the government
The Cybertruck starts at US$39,900, and Chinese consumers can now pre-order it with a deposit of 1,000 yuan (US$142). (Picture: Tesla)
Tesla Cybertruck hailed by some in China as country embraces pickup trucks
Pickup trucks are rising in popularity in China as regulations are relaxed
