Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Netflix is competing with other streaming video giants, such as Walt Disney Co-owned Hotstar and Amazon.com’s Prime, for a slice of the growing Indian market. Photo: dpa
Big Tech

Netflix is spending US$420 million on Indian content, CEO says

  • Chief executive Reed Hastings has said Netflix’s goal is to attract 100 million customers in India
Topic |   Netflix
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:32pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Netflix is competing with other streaming video giants, such as Walt Disney Co-owned Hotstar and Amazon.com’s Prime, for a slice of the growing Indian market. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.