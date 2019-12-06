Netflix is competing with other streaming video giants, such as Walt Disney Co-owned Hotstar and Amazon.com’s Prime, for a slice of the growing Indian market. Photo: dpa
Netflix is spending US$420 million on Indian content, CEO says
- Chief executive Reed Hastings has said Netflix’s goal is to attract 100 million customers in India
