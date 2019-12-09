Visitors walk past a stand with artificial intelligence cameras at the 14th China International Exhibition on Public Safety and Security in Beijing on October 24. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Lack of quality data, tech talent hinder wider AI adoption in China
- Those issues challenge the conventional thinking that China has a strong advantage in AI because of its huge internet population
Over the next decade, more than US$35 billion has been publicly earmarked by governments to spend on AI development, with US$22 billion promised by China alone. Photo: Shutterstock
Second-place China to overtake the US in global AI race in five to 10 years on current growth, report says
- Number of AI companies globally has doubled in four years, with almost 20,000 now developing technologies ranging from self-driving cars to medical algorithms
