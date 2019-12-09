Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Visitors walk past a stand with artificial intelligence cameras at the 14th China International Exhibition on Public Safety and Security in Beijing on October 24. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Big Tech

Lack of quality data, tech talent hinder wider AI adoption in China

  • Those issues challenge the conventional thinking that China has a strong advantage in AI because of its huge internet population
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Visitors walk past a stand with artificial intelligence cameras at the 14th China International Exhibition on Public Safety and Security in Beijing on October 24. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Over the next decade, more than US$35 billion has been publicly earmarked by governments to spend on AI development, with US$22 billion promised by China alone. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Science & Research

Second-place China to overtake the US in global AI race in five to 10 years on current growth, report says

  • Number of AI companies globally has doubled in four years, with almost 20,000 now developing technologies ranging from self-driving cars to medical algorithms
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 11:32pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Over the next decade, more than US$35 billion has been publicly earmarked by governments to spend on AI development, with US$22 billion promised by China alone. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.