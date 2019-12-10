Channels

A booth by iFlytek, one of China’s designated national champions in artificial intelligence, is seen at the 2019 Smart China Expo in Chongqing on August 27. Photo: Getty Images
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s AI initiatives to pay off with broad industrial applications, iFlytek founder says

  • Liu Qingfeng, who serves as chairman at iFlytek, says AI advances are at a ‘critical stage’ in the world’s second largest economy
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 6:10pm, 10 Dec, 2019

Visitors walk past a stand with artificial intelligence cameras at the 14th China International Exhibition on Public Safety and Security in Beijing on October 24. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Big Tech

Lack of quality data, tech talent hinder wider AI adoption in China

  • Those issues challenge the conventional thinking that China has a strong advantage in AI because of its huge internet population
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 11:04pm, 9 Dec, 2019

