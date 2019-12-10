Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The latest edition of CES, the world’s largest technology trade show, will feature more than 4,500 exhibiting companies, 36 product categories and more than 1,100 speakers in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2020. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple to speak at CES conference for first time in decades

  • The company’s senior director of privacy, Jane Horvath, will discuss how companies build privacy at scale
Topic |   CES
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:55pm, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The latest edition of CES, the world’s largest technology trade show, will feature more than 4,500 exhibiting companies, 36 product categories and more than 1,100 speakers in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2020. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.