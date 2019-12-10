The latest edition of CES, the world’s largest technology trade show, will feature more than 4,500 exhibiting companies, 36 product categories and more than 1,100 speakers in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2020. Photo: Handout
Apple to speak at CES conference for first time in decades
- The company’s senior director of privacy, Jane Horvath, will discuss how companies build privacy at scale
