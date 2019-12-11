A Fitbit Blaze watch is seen in front of a displayed Google logo in this illustration picture. Photo: Reuters
US Justice Department to review plans for Google to buy Fitbit: source
- Watchdog groups have urged antitrust enforcers to block Google’s US$2.1 billion deal
- The groups argue that the deal will give the search and advertising giant even more data about American consumers
Topic | Google
A Fitbit Blaze watch is seen in front of a displayed Google logo in this illustration picture. Photo: Reuters