Huawei wins deal to help build Telefonica’s 5G network in Germany, subject to approvals

  • Telefonica Deutschland, which operates Germany’s second-largest wireless network, picked Huawei and Finland’s Nokia to supply its 5G network upgrade
  • The deal is subject to the firms being certified by German authorities
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:00am, 12 Dec, 2019

A Huawei logo and a 5G sign are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters
US to tap US$60 billion war chest in boon for Huawei and ZTE rivals

  • The new International Development Finance Corporation will use funds to help developing countries and businesses buy equipment from other companies
  • DFC chief executive Adam Boehler says US is ‘very focused’ on ensuring there are viable alternatives to Chinese telecoms firms
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:27am, 11 Dec, 2019

A man uses his smartphone as he stands near a Huawei logo at the PT Expo in Beijing in October. Photo: AP
