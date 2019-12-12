A Huawei logo and a 5G sign are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei wins deal to help build Telefonica’s 5G network in Germany, subject to approvals
- Telefonica Deutschland, which operates Germany’s second-largest wireless network, picked Huawei and Finland’s Nokia to supply its 5G network upgrade
- The deal is subject to the firms being certified by German authorities
Topic | Huawei
A man uses his smartphone as he stands near a Huawei logo at the PT Expo in Beijing in October. Photo: AP
US to tap US$60 billion war chest in boon for Huawei and ZTE rivals
- The new International Development Finance Corporation will use funds to help developing countries and businesses buy equipment from other companies
- DFC chief executive Adam Boehler says US is ‘very focused’ on ensuring there are viable alternatives to Chinese telecoms firms
