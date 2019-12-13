A screen displaying an advertisement for iPhone 11 Pro is seen outside an Apple store in Beijing, China October 31, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Apple's China iPhone shipments fall 35% in November, second straight double-digit decline

  • Apple’s iPhone shipments in China fell more than 35 per cent in November, marking their second straight double-digit decline
  • Shares of the company fell more than 1 per cent to 267.67 in early trading
Reuters

Updated: 9:26am, 13 Dec, 2019

A screen displaying an advertisement for the iPhone 11 Pro is seen outside an Apple store in Beijing on October 31. Photo: Reuters
Apple’s iPhone 11 scores early China success, official data shows

  • Chinese consumers have received the iPhone 11 better than last year’s model because of its lower retail price
  • Shipments of iPhone 11 are up six per cent from the previous year
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:12pm, 18 Nov, 2019

A screen displaying an advertisement for the iPhone 11 Pro is seen outside an Apple store in Beijing on October 31. Photo: Reuters
