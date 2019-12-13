Samsung is the world’s largest maker of NAND flash memory chips, which can hold data permanently and are found in mobile devices, memory cards, USB flash drives and solid-state drives. Photo: Bloomberg
Samsung to invest US$8 billion more in China chip plant to boost flash memory chip production
- Samsung Electronics will increase investment at its chip factory in China to boost production of NAND flash memory chips, reports say
- The South Korean group is the world’s largest maker of NAND flash memory chips, which can hold data permanently
Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy A50 smartphone model is held by a customer at a Samsung store in Seoul on November 14. Photo: Reuters
Samsung’s manufacturing retreat from China leaves room for outsourcing provider Wingtech to grow
- Shanghai-listed Wingtech is focused on producing low-cost smartphones
- The company plans to help brands introduce cheaper 5G handsets from the second half of next year
