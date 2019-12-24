Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, has so far defied early predictions that it would stumble after the company was added to the US trade blacklist. Photo: AP
Tech /  Big Tech

The unintended consequence of US campaign against Huawei could be a global split in technology standards

  • The world could be set for a return to the 1980s when various regions used different telecommunications standards
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Li Tao in Shenzhen

Tracy Qu

Updated: 9:04am, 24 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, has so far defied early predictions that it would stumble after the company was added to the US trade blacklist. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Li Tao

Li Tao

Li Tao is a senior technology reporter, based in Shenzhen. He focuses on big enterprises including Alibaba, Huawei and ZTE, hardware makers, and smartphone brands such as Oppo, Vivo and Oneplus. He joined the Post in 2017 after working for more than seven years with China Daily in Hong Kong. He has masters degrees in both laws and journalism.

Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu is a Hong-Kong based technology reporter at the Post. She graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a master’s degree in journalism.