Baidu's newest smart speaker, Xiaodu Zaijia X8, was announced without the steep discounts that came with previous product launches. Photo: Baidu
Baidu pulls out of Chinese smart speaker price war as it gains market share against Alibaba, Xiaomi
- Unlike past product launches, Baidu’s latest smart speaker did not come with a large discount
- The Beijing-based search engine operator is now third globally in terms of smart speaker market share, and is shifting its strategy away from low-priced devices
