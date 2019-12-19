An Amazon Echo, left, and a Google Home smart speaker, right, are displayed in New York. File photo: AP
Apple, Google, Amazon join forces on common language for smart devices

  • The rivals are working with the Zigbee Alliance on a new standard that will ensure their products work with one another
  • The move could raise privacy and security questions, with the prospect of personal data being shared with more companies
