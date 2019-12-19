Micron Technology said on Wednesday it expected a recovery in 2020 after a “cyclical bottom” in the second quarter. File photo: Reuters
US memory chip maker Micron signals recovery in 2020, says it received licenses to supply products to Huawei
- Shares of Micron rose nearly 4 per cent in extended trading, after its quarterly earnings beat Wall Street estimates
- The company said it had received all requested licenses to supply some products to its largest customer, Huawei Technologies
Topic | Huawei
