Micron Technology said on Wednesday it expected a recovery in 2020 after a “cyclical bottom” in the second quarter. File photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

US memory chip maker Micron signals recovery in 2020, says it received licenses to supply products to Huawei

  • Shares of Micron rose nearly 4 per cent in extended trading, after its quarterly earnings beat Wall Street estimates
  • The company said it had received all requested licenses to supply some products to its largest customer, Huawei Technologies
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 10:06am, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Micron Technology said on Wednesday it expected a recovery in 2020 after a “cyclical bottom” in the second quarter. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.