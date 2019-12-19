A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China on October 20, 2019. File photo: Reuters
China’s Tencent said to have turned to Singapore’s GIC, sovereign funds to rescue Universal Music deal
- Tencent has turned to Singapore’s state investor GIC and other soverign funds to help rescue a deal to buy a stake in Vivendi’s Universal Music, sources said
- The deal would mark one of the biggest investments by a Chinese company into a major European media business
Topic | Tencent
A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China on October 20, 2019. File photo: Reuters