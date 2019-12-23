Sarah Mullally speaks during a service to install her as the 133rd Bishop of London at St Paul's Cathedral in London on May 12, 2018. File photo: AFP
Church of England reviewing whether big tech investments compatible with Christian faith
- The Church of England has started a 12-month review into whether its holdings in big tech firms are compatible with Christian faith
- The review will help determine whether the Church of England’s multibillion investment fund should hold stakes in companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google
Topic | Technology
