Facebook has taken down a well-financed campaign that used dozens of artificially generated faces to spread pro-Trump and anti-Chinese government messages, the company said on Friday. File photo: AFP
Facebook says group used AI-generated faces to push pro-Trump, anti-Chinese government messages

  • Facebook says it has taken down a well-financed campaign that used artificially generated faces to spread pro-Trump and anti-Chinese government messages
  • Researchers said the first time they had seen the large-scale use of computer-generated faces to spread disinformation on social media
Reuters

Updated: 11:09am, 23 Dec, 2019

