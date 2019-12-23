Facebook has taken down a well-financed campaign that used dozens of artificially generated faces to spread pro-Trump and anti-Chinese government messages, the company said on Friday. File photo: AFP
Facebook says group used AI-generated faces to push pro-Trump, anti-Chinese government messages
- Facebook says it has taken down a well-financed campaign that used artificially generated faces to spread pro-Trump and anti-Chinese government messages
- Researchers said the first time they had seen the large-scale use of computer-generated faces to spread disinformation on social media
