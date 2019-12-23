A view of Huawei's new offices in Milan, northern Italy, 12 March 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech /  Big Tech

Huawei should be allowed 5G role in Italy, industry minister Stefano Patuanelli says

  • “Huawei offers the best solutions at the best prices,” Italian industry minister Stefano Patuanelli said about the Chinese firm
  • His comments on Sunday come after an influential parliamentary committee called on Rome to block the company
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Updated: 12:01pm, 23 Dec, 2019

