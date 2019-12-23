China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen parked at the US carmaker’s new Gigafactory in Shanghai on December 2. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Tesla to tap new US$1.4 billion loan from Chinese banks for its Shanghai Gigafactory

  • Tesla, which broke ground on the factory in January, has started producing its Model 3 electric vehicles from the Shanghai plant
Topic |   Tesla
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 8:58pm, 23 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen parked at the US carmaker’s new Gigafactory in Shanghai on December 2. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE