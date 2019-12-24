A person holds a smartphone with TikTok logo displayed in this picture illustration. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance denies rumours it is considering selling TikTok stake to address US pressure
- ByteDance’s advisors are said to be pitching a range of options to protect the value of the business as the app comes under mounting pressure from the US
- However, a ByteDance spokeswoman denied that there have been discussions about any partial or full sale of the app, calling the rumours “meritless”
