View of the Huawei Germany headquarters pictured on October 15, 2019. Photo: DPA
Huawei says relationship with Chinese government ‘no different’ from any other private company in China
- While it did not deny receiving government assistance, Huawei said all tech companies in China, including foreign ones, are entitled to similar subsidies
- The tech firm was responding to a report that estimated the company had received as much as US$75 billion in state support
