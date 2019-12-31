Internet giant Tencent Holdings could bring Universal Music Group, the world’s biggest music company, closer to consumers in Asian markets that are relatively underserved by major music labels. Photo: AP
Tencent-led group clinches deal for 10pc of Vivendi’s Universal Music
- The deal values Universal Music, the world’s biggest music company, at US$33.6 billion
- Tencent and its partners may raise their stake to as much as 20 per cent before January 15, 2021
