People gather at Tokyo’s Shibuya crossing during the 2020 New Year's celebrations. The Japanese government plans to introduce a new law aimed at boosting local competitiveness, while fending off Chinese influence in hi-tech infrastructure like 5G mobile networks. Photo: dpa
Japan eyes new tech law to fend off Chinese influence: report
- The Japanese government plans to introduce the bill in the ordinary Diet session and have it in effect by this summer
- China has said restrictions on Chinese technology could damage bilateral ties
