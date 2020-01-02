Apple previously used graphics chips or GPUs in its iPhones and iPads that were designed by Imagination Technologies, but it moved to its own internal chip designs starting 2017. File photo: AP
Apple strikes new deal with UK chip maker Imagination Technologies, reviving lapsed business relationship
- Apple previously used graphics chips designed by Imagination Technologies in its iPhones and iPads, but moved to its own internal chip designs from 2017
- The two companies have signed a new multi-year license agreement for Imagination’s intellectual property, possibly related to graphics and AI
