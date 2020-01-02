In June last year the MAS unveiled plans to grant as many as five virtual bank licences to boost competition and innovation. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s Ant Financial joins Razer, Grab in contest for Singapore digital banking licence

  • Southeast Asia’s digital lending market is expected to grow from US$23 billion in 2019 to US$110 billion by 2025
Topic |   Fintech
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 10:41pm, 2 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

In June last year the MAS unveiled plans to grant as many as five virtual bank licences to boost competition and innovation. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang joined the Post in 2017, working with the video team before moving to reporting. She covers business and political stories in Hong Kong and mainland China. Previously, Jane interned at CNN and Bloomberg Businessweek Chinese.