A group of Amazon employees who pushed the company to combat climate change say their employer has threatened to fire some of them. Photo: Reuters
Amazon threatened to fire employees for speaking publicly about climate change, group says
- Amazon is said to have threatened some employees from a group that pushed the company to combat climate change with termination
- A company policy was updated last year to require workers to seek approval before speaking about Amazon as employees in public forums, employees say
