Ross LaJeunesse took aim at Google and other big US tech companies in a Medium post, contending that profits are taking precedence over human rights. Photo: AFP
Ex-Google executive running for office criticises company for prizing profits over human rights
- Ross LaJeunesse is running for US Senate after leaving his job as head of international relations as Google last year
- In a Medium post, he said the internet giant had strayed from its “don’t be evil” motto while chasing profits in markets such as China and Saudi Arabia
Topic | Google
