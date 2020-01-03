Ross LaJeunesse took aim at Google and other big US tech companies in a Medium post, contending that profits are taking precedence over human rights. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Big Tech

Ex-Google executive running for office criticises company for prizing profits over human rights

  • Ross LaJeunesse is running for US Senate after leaving his job as head of international relations as Google last year
  • In a Medium post, he said the internet giant had strayed from its “don’t be evil” motto while chasing profits in markets such as China and Saudi Arabia
Topic |   Google
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:08am, 3 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Ross LaJeunesse took aim at Google and other big US tech companies in a Medium post, contending that profits are taking precedence over human rights. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE