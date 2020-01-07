Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai, east China on January 7, 2019. File photo: Xinhua
Elon Musk heads to Shanghai for first deliveries of made-in-China Teslas to public
- Tuesday marks the first deliveries of Tesla Model 3 sedans made at its Shanghai plant to the general public
- It comes at a challenging time in China’s auto market, where forecasts point to a third-straight annual drop in total sales
