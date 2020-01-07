A Baidu sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Baidu said to eye secondary listing in Hong Kong as China tech firms seek hedge against US uncertainty
- Baidu has conducted an internal assessment of such a move, and has hired representatives in Hong Kong, according to reports
Topic | Baidu
A Baidu sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters