Shenzhen-based DJI is the world’s largest civilian drone manufacturer. Photo: AFP
DJI’s Livox launches sensors for self-driving cars as Chinese drone maker faces US regulatory challenges
- DJI says two sensors created by its spin-off company, Livox, can scan the environment with barely any blind spots
- The drone maker has come under increasing scrutiny from US regulators amid tensions between the world’s two largest economies
