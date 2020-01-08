Samsung Electronics is the world’s biggest memory chip maker. File photo: Bloomberg
Samsung Electronics flags smaller-than-expected quarterly profit fall as chip market bottoms out

  • Samsung Electronics’ operating profit in the fourth quarter likely fell 34 per cent to 7.1 trillion won, from 10.8 trillion won a year earlier, it says
  • Analysts previously forecast that the memory chip maker’s operating profits would fall to 6.5 trillion won in the quarter
Reuters
Updated: 10:13am, 8 Jan, 2020

