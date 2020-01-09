Iraqi students pose for selfies with a member of the security forces during anti-government protests in the central city of Diwaniyah on October 31. Iraq’s economy was hit hard by major internet and social media shutdowns imposed by the country’s government last year, according to a report by Top10VPN.com. Photo: AFP
Internet access, social media shutdowns cost world over US$8 billion in 2019
- There were 122 such shutdowns, with a total duration of 18,225 hours, that occurred in 21 countries last year
Topic | Internet
