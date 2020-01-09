Tesla’s stock has more than doubled in the past three months. File photo: AP
Tesla's stock market value zooms past General Motors’ and Ford’s combined market caps for first time
- The Silicon Valley electric car maker’s stock jumped nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday, closing at a record US$492.14 per share
- Its market capitalisation is now almost US$89 billion, US$2 billion more than the sum of General Motors’ and Ford’s market caps
