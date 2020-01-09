Xu Liuping, chairman of state-owned FAW Group, speaks at an event of Chinese car marque Hongqi, or Red Flag, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on January 8. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba and FAW team up to deliver next-generation smart vehicles
- The tie-up will leverage Alibaba’s Banma Network Technology platform to build a new intelligent connected vehicle operating system
