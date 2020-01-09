Xu Liuping, chairman of state-owned FAW Group, speaks at an event of Chinese car marque Hongqi, or Red Flag, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on January 8. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba and FAW team up to deliver next-generation smart vehicles

  • The tie-up will leverage Alibaba’s Banma Network Technology platform to build a new intelligent connected vehicle operating system
Topic |   Alibaba
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 11:42pm, 9 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Xu Liuping, chairman of state-owned FAW Group, speaks at an event of Chinese car marque Hongqi, or Red Flag, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on January 8. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang joined the Post in 2017, working with the video team before moving to reporting. She covers business and political stories in Hong Kong and mainland China. Previously, Jane interned at CNN and Bloomberg Businessweek Chinese.