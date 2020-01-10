A selection of Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch devices sit on display inside the Regent Street Apple store during a product launch event in London, UK. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple sued by medical device company Masimo for allegedly stealing tech for smartwatch
- Apple got secret information under the guise of a working relationship then hired away key employees, Masimo claims in a lawsuit
- This is not the first time Apple has been faced allegations of strong-arming information from companies that thought they were working with the tech giant
